Suspected Kidnappers’ Houses, Brothel Demolished in Calabar

Four houses owned by suspected kidnappers have been demolished in Calabar by the Cross River State security outfit ‘Operation Akpakwu’.

The houses were demolished yesterday at 8 Miles in the outskirts of Calabar following the arrest of the suspected kidnappers.

The security team also demolished a brothel close to Flour Mill junction in Calabar for allegedly harbouring criminals and illicit drug consumers.

The State Security Adviser, Southern Senatorial District to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr. Henry Okokon, who spoke after the demolition, told journalists that the exercise was aimed at flushing criminals out of the state.

Okokon stated that the state government places a premium on the security of lives and properties in the state.

“This is part of the activities of Operation Akpakwu, a special force set up by Governor Ayade to fight crime in the state, especially kidnapping.

“This demolition exercise is ongoing. The governor has warned that anyone who is involved in any form of criminality, or any landlord who is found harbouring any criminal should desist from it.

“These houses belong to individuals who have been caught in the act of kidnapping in the state. The brothel was also brought down because the management of the facility was also harbouring criminals and drug addicts.

“This is a warning signal to everybody. Whosoever is involved in a crime of any form should desist from it,” he said.

Okokon advised business owners in the state to go about their normal businesses as the state government was doing its best to protect them from criminals.

