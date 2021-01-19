Katsina Secures Release of Nine Kidnapped Nigeriens

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Government in collaboration with a combined team of various security operatives has secured the ‘unconditional’ release of nine kidnapped Nigeriens from captivity.

The state Governor, Aminu Masari, who received the abducted Niger Republic national at the Government House inn Katsina yesterday, said the victims were abducted by the marauding bandits in their village in Maradi region in Niger Republic and taken to yet-to-be identified place in Katsina State, Nigeria.

The governor noted that the rescue of the kidnapped victims, who spent nine days in bandits’ enclaves, was in continuation of an exercise that started with the recovery of the recently abducted 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

He debunked insinuations making the round that state government had resumed negotiations with the bandits, saying the government was only making efforts to secure all those in captivity and tackle banditry and kidnapping in the state.

According to Masari, “The last time I spoke to you (journalists), we have 144, and when I was in Abuja, additional 37 people were returned and sent to Zamfara State because they were indigenes of the state. So today (Monday), we received nine indigenes of Niger Republic.

“The military and police are still in operation. We are not dialoguing under any condition; what we are trying to do is to make sure we secure the release of those that have been kidnapped. With this opener, it’s zero payment; we are not paying anybody anything to secure the release of kidnapped victims.”

