Kano Police Arrest Suspected Female Kidnapper

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Police Command has disclosed that a female was among the four kidnappers arrested in Kano last Friday.

The spokesman of the police in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, told THISDAY in Kano yesterday that the police have succeeded in arresting the suspected kidnappers.

Kiyawa, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), highlighted that three men and a female, who is also a suspected kidnapper, were arrested during the operation.

He recalled that police had surrounded a house in Jaba village of Ungogo Local Government Area of the state, and arrested suspected kidnappers who were living there.

The suspected kidnappers were indigenes of Zamfara State.

Haruna added that the police command had discovered that the lady rented the house from a rental agent at the rate of N600, 000 a year.

He said the lady ventured into kidnapping after her husband, who was a cattle rustler, was killed in Zamfara State.

