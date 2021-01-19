Ekiti Demolishes Dilapidated Buildings in 532 Primary Schools

By Victor Ogunje

In a bid to add aesthetic values and rid school environment of miscreants, the Ekiti State Government has begun the demolition of dilapidated structures in 532 primary schools across the state.

This, according to the state government, would allow for the beautification programme of the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi-led administration as well as efforts to boost pupils and teachers’ performances at the primary cadre.

Meanwhile, the state government also warned about 1,000 new primary school teachers employed by the Fayemi’s government to refrain from certificate and age falsifications, saying whoever is apprehended for such crime would be dismissed from service.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB), Prof Femi Akinwumi, stated this in Ado Ekiti yesterday when he flagged off the demolition exercise at Mount Mary Nursery/Primary School at Oke Ila, Ado Ekiti.

Akinwumi said the exercise was specifically conceptualised by Fayemi’s government to give way for the construction of new buildings across the primary schools in the state.

The SUBEB boss added that some of the structures were built during the pre-colonial days dating back to 1920, making them out-of-fashion for the contemporary time.

“Under this programme, all mud and substandard blocks must go down. We have to checkmate all the miscreants that are using those dilapidated buildings in all our primary schools as hideouts, because we are aware some people are using these places as abode.

“Presently, we are training about 761 new teachers, which was a follow up to over 2,700 teachers that had been trained in 2020. We are giving conducive environment and enhancing the capacities of our personnel.

“As professionals, we knew the importance and role good environment plays in performances. It is a good variable in the performances of students in any examination.

“With this demolition and construction of new buildings, pupils can move around and enjoy the aesthetic environment we are going to provide without fear of attacks by hoodlums. They will also enjoy the beauty,” he stated.

Akinwumi said whoever betrays the civil service rules, which borders on dedication, honesty, hard work and professionalism, will be dismissed from the service.

“You must display your responsibilities to the state. Your employments are still provisional. If we later discover that you don’t have the mental capacities, claim certificates you didn’t possess or falsify any of your documents, we will disqualify you.

“Don’t present fake certificates to us, if you do that, you will be apprehended and face the consequences,” he said.

