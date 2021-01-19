Edo APC Urges Members to Revalidate Their Party Membership

By Adibe Emenyonu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State chapter, has called on existing members of the party to commence the revalidation their party membership in the forthcoming exercise starting from January 25, 2021.

The party state Caretaker Chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), made the request in a statement signed by the Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the state APC, Victor Ofure Osehobo, in Benin-city.

The party said the call was on the heels of the inauguration of the party’s Women and Youth Sensitisation and Mobilisation Committee for the membership registration and revalidation exercise at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Imuse, who said the exercise would be carried out at all the 192 wards in the state, also called on men, women, youths, and persons with disabilities, who are desirous of joining the APC as new members to seize the opportunity to do so.

He stated that the exercise is very important especially for some party members, who left in search of the proverbial greener pastures in other parties, but were disappointed, to return home so that they can all build a stronger united APC in Edo State.

Part of the statement read: “The time has come for those who left to come home, so that together we all can build a stronger united APC to move the state forward. The old has passed away; anybody joining now will be treated, accepted and integrated in line with the traditional hospitality of the APC. There is no old or new member, we are all members.

“The APC in Nigeria is a branded democratic, populist, people-centred political party unlike several other parties which have no membership register of any sort.

“Being members of the APC has several benefits. This include the capacity to vote in the election of candidates for ward, local government and state congresses, to choose party officers and party candidates for elective public offices like local government council chairmen and councilors, members of the state assembly and even the governorship primaries.

“Members also play big roles by attending party meetings at ward or local government levels periodically, as well as speak up and make suggestions on ways to make the society better.”

