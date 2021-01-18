Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo–Olu has directed the Rapid Response Squad of the state police command to impound vehicles with covered number plate in the state.

Head of Public Affairs Unit, Rapid Response Squad, Femi Moliki, in a statement, yesterday, said six vehicles without number plate had been impounded after the directive.

In the statement titled, ‘Sanwo-Olu orders police to impound vehicles with covered number plate’, Moliki said, “Five of the vehicles have been transferred to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences. The sixth, a Mercedes Benz, ML 350 was intercepted and impounded in Victoria Island by the officers of the squad around 9:30 p.m. yesterday (Saturday).

“The driver of the vehicle, one Adam Oluremi, 32, threatened and mobilised a military man to shoot the officers. The officers professionally de-escalated the crisis and successfully towed the vehicle to RRS Headquarters.”

Receiving a briefing on the issue, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the vehicle be impounded and the driver prosecuted, maintaining that “nobody is above the law of the land”.

Meanwhile, RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has charged officers of the squad to be professional in the discharge of their responsibilities, maintaining that they should be civil and firm in enforcing the law.

He urged the officers to be dedicated and not to give room for distractions while on duty.

Egbeyemi stated that law-abiding Lagosians should look forward to a robust relationship, noting that the squad would be uncompromising with criminals.

