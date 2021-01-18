Police Arrest Female Kidnapper in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Police command said a lady was among the 4 kidnappers arrested in Kano, last Friday.

Spokesman of the police in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa told THISDAY in Kano on Monday, said that the police had succeeded in arresting the suspected kidnappers.

Kiyawa, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said that three men and a lady who is also a kidnapper were arrested.

Recall that police surrounded a house in Jaba village of Ungogo Local Government area of the state and arrested suspected kidnappers living there.

The suspected kidnappers were indigenes of Zamfara.

Mr Haruna added that the command hasd discovered that the lady hired the house from a rental agent at the rate of N600, 000 per year.

The police spokesman said the lady ventured into the kidnapping business after her husband, who was a cattle rustler, was killed in Zamfara.

