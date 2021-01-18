More Winners Emerge in Trophy Promo

Four more millionaires have emerged from the Trophy ‘Honourable To’ Gba’yi’ Promo, the organisers have announced in a recent statement. This is coming few weeks after a 29-year old photographer, Oluwatobi John emerged the first N1 million winner of the campaign.

According to the statement, the new millionaires were: Olashinle Adeleke, a Lagos resident; Abdul Okunade, Ijebu Ode, based in Ogun State; as well as Chidozie Anyanwu (40) and Endurance Ukanwa (32), both based in Abuja.

Adeleke, a bus driver, said he was skeptical at first, but became excited when it dawned on him he had truly won N1 million.

Anyanwu, who is an ICT expert, and Ukanwa, who runs a youth empowerment organisation, also reportedly expressed their excitement when they got a call from Trophy Ambassador and ex-Super Eagles player, Joseph Yobo, that they won N1m each.

In the statement, the Marketing Manager, Trophy, Bamise Oyegbami, said five more millionaires were still expected from the promo, which ends this month, saying Trophy consumers still stood a chance to win any of the prizes on offer

“Winners will emerge via weekly draws and go home with cash prizes of N5,000 and N10,000, while lucky winners of N1,000,000 will be announced following nationally televised weekly draws,” Oyegbami said.

