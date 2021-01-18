Man Utd Survive Liverpool’s Blitz to Steady Lead

PREMIER LEAGUE

*City leapfrog Reds, Foxes to second spot on the log

Manchester United stayed top of the Premier League with a goalless stalemate against champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening.

It was a game that failed to justify the pre-match anticipation and while United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be happier with a point than Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, he will also know they had the better chances to claim a statement victory.

In late evening’s other fixture, Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace to move up second, just two points adrift the Red Devils.

Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but it was United who came closest when Bruno Fernandes’ 20-yard free-kick curled inches wide.

Fernandes was then thwarted after the break by the outstretched leg of Liverpool keeper Alisson before Thiago’s long-range effort finally brought the previously unemployed David de Gea into action.

Alisson was Liverpool’s hero late on when he blocked Paul Pogba’s drive from point-blank range.

The result leaves United two points ahead Man City in second. Leicester City are third with Liverpool, who have scored just one goal in their past four league games, fourth.

