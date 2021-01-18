Group Berates South-west APC Spokesman over Comment on Tinubu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Tinubu Support Group (TSG) yesterday cautioned the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-west, Mr. Karounwi Oladapo, to be mindful of his comment on the speculated presidential ambition of the National Leader of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu.

TSG described the presidential aspiration of Tinubu as in the overall interest of the nation.

It accused Oladapo and his group of plotting to divide the APC and make it vulnerable.

Oladapo had reportedly said the party would prefer the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He also gave three reasons why he believed that the presidential aspiration of Tinubu would not fly.

He said: “Our national leader, highly respected Senator [Bola] Tinubu, I love him because he has paid his dues but the fact remains that by 2023, he will be above 70 years of age. I cannot in all good conscience support that even if my father or my mother is contesting for president and they are above 70 by 2023 I will not support them.

“Dr. Kayode Fayemi that I am advocating for is 55 years of age, a senior youth within the bracket of the ‘sorosoke’ generation’s request; that is number one.

“Number two, when you look at the presidential arrangement of Nigeria, whether by design or default or coincidence if you look at it from 1999, you will see that we had Obasanjo, a Christian president by religion from the South. After Obasanjo, power shifted to Yar’Adua, a Muslim from the North and power again shifted to a Christian Jonathan from the South before power again moved to Buhari, a Northern Muslim. By reasoning, one would naturally want to deduce that the next president should be a Christian Southerner.”

He stated that Tinubu is a Muslim and no Muslim has ever succeeded a Muslim according to his analysis on Nigerian history.

He said Fayemi is a Christian from the South, adding that the crown fits him.

He added that Tinubu is qualified to run on account of his being from the South, but noted that as a Muslim, the former Lagos State governor should not succeed another Muslim.

But the Head of Media and Publicity of Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Mr. Oluwatosin Johnson, yesterday accused Oladapo of mischief.

Johnson said Tinubu is currently focused on helping Buhari to deliver on his mandate.

He said: “Without sentiments, President Muhammadu Buhari is no doubt one of the greatest presidents Nigeria ever had, yet he’s in his 70s; [therefore,]saying that Tinubu will soon be 70 and too old for the exalted office of the president is foolish and myopic.

“The US today elected a president full of energy to make their nation great again, and we are still here thinking the problem of Nigeria is the age of our leaders. President-elect Joe Biden is 78 years old.

“Look at Lagos today; it’s a state everyone is proud to be identified with. This is happening because of the developmental blueprint made available by [Tinubu].”

He charged the APC spokesman to be a good party man and stop all his antics that could divide the party.

