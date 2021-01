Goddy Egene

The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc will meet on Thursday 28, 2021, to discuss the audited financial statements (AFS) for the year ended December 31, 2020.

It is also expected that board will consider a final dividend for the year, having paid an interim dividend of 30 kobo per share last year. According to the financial institution, audited results would only be published after relevant regulatory approval.

