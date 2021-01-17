Exclusive! How Bolu Akin-Olugbade Made Peace with Olu Okeowo Before His Death

The Aremo Segun Osoba Connection

The great black bee of death has stung one of the nation’s top tycoons into eternal silence. Popular man of wealth Bolu Akin-Olugbade is no more.

Like a mirage that suddenly morphs into reality, like distant rumours of war transforming into loud drumbeats of blood, life’s great leveller came without warning and stole away the scion of the Olugbade family.

As what was thought to be a generic malady of age metamorphosed into a COVID-19 infection, hopes remained high that the big-time lawyer would pull through. After all, he was being treated to on-the-clock attention with the best medical care money can buy. The optimism soon gave way to resignation as the clock of existence tolled the last hours for the patron saint of Rolls-Royce in Nigeria. Sources indicated that Bolu still got to say his last words to Ladun, his wife of four decades, and some of his kids before he closed his eyes in eternal sleep.

Renowned for his sagacity, loyalty, and kindness, perhaps the late industrialist had a premonition that he was not long for this world. In the face of impending mortality, quarrels and betrayals fade into insignificance. Only a lifetime of love, the knowledge of a lasting legacy, and the warm light of enduring friendships are worth holding on to at the eleventh hour.

Hence, the move to reconcile with his great friend-turned-rival, Sir Olu Okeowo, a few weeks ago. Bolu Akin-Olugbade, the Ààr Ona-Kakanfo of Òwu Kingdom shared many things in common. They had billions in their bank accounts, Rolls-Royces and Limos in their garages, mansions in choice locations. They also shared an enviable friendship, and, later, a frosty cold war. So pronounced was their tiff for the past few years that whenever one entered a public function where the other already was, the temperature of the place would instantly drop to freezing point. Many people had tried to play peacemaker but their efforts met with brick walls and locked gates.

It took the intervention of former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Segun Osoba, to mend the rope of friendship of these two prominent sons of Yorubaland. The two of them sheathed their swords, promised to let bygones be bygones, and promptly resumed their brotherhood. Unknown to everyone at the reconciliation meeting which took place in Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos on December 21, this was Bolu’s last salute to a bosom friend.

