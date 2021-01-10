Soyinka’s Familiar Bluntness

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka relived his vintage self, last week, when he declined commenting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and also refused to acknowledge there was a government in place at all.

Soyinka had responded to a question on his take on the Buhari government, even while onboard one of the administration’s trains to Abeokuta from Lagos. For him, such notwithstanding, there was nothing to talk about if his sanity ever meant anything to him.

Not unexpectedly, some supporters of the government and those gainfully engaged by the administration took exception to Soyinka’s verdict and had gone ahead to take a swipe at the old man. The truth, however, is that not only was Soyinka’s bluntness familiar, his submission was equally public knowledge and incontrovertible.

The joke, as it were, was on Buhari and his avalanche of supporters. And no matter whose ox is gored, truth is constant.

