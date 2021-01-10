Siju Iluyomade Lifts Souls on 57th Birthday

Her name Siju Iluyomade is now synonymous with philanthropy.

This is on account of her efforts in lifting needy individuals, while also supporting communities, in one way or the other.

In furtherance of her humane gesture, she set up a non-government organization, Arise Women Foundation, and also institutionalized the Handmaidens Women in Leadership Series (HWILS) to build intentional leaders.

The Arise Women Conference, Society Watch gathered, has been committed to empowerment, human capacity building, and national development in the last 13 years.

It has also provided hospitals, schools, a computerized library, and boreholes in many communities, including Dafara, Kabusa in Abuja, Ondo, Imo, Kebbi, and Lagos.

The intervention of the ever-supportive wife of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade of Redeemed Christian Church of God, the City of David to the plight of coronavirus patients and the less privileged in this very challenging time cannot be more auspicious, considering that the foundation has donated ventilators, several medical equipment including protective suits, KN95 masks, infrared thermometers as well as foodstuffs to Isolation Centres in Lagos State.

Interestingly, in the build-up to her 57th birthday on January 8, 2021, the delectable lawyer of 36 years’ experience assisted and supported no fewer than 40,000 households and individuals.

In the last few weeks, Siju’s Arise Pink Bucket, which consisted of food items like rice, groundnut oil, tomato paste, among others, has taken over many parts of the state.

With over seven local government areas in Lagos State already benefited from the largesse, Siju continued the distribution of Arise food baskets in other councils in the state in commemoration of her 57th birthday last Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

