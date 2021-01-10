Sad as Lagos Deputy Governor, Hamzat’s Younger Brother, Late Billionaire Owner of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors’s Son Died

The New Year has come with its brand of expectations and surprises. Nearing 12 months of dreading the pandemic, it appears as if 2021 is a long-awaited break from the miasma that is Covid-19. Unfortunately, this is not true for the families of some notable Nigerian personalities.

Two of such families that recently lost their loved ones to what is becoming a recurring cause of death—Covid-19 complications: the families of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and that of the late Augustine Ilodibe, owner of Ekene Dili Chukwu Motors. Dr. Haroun Hamzat was the half-brother of Lagos State Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, while Augustine Chukwunonso Ilodibe Jr. was the son of Augustine Ilodibe.

The death of Dr. Haroun Hamzat was reported by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on 5 January 2021. According to reports, the deceased was 37 years old and worked as a medical officer in a Primary Health Centre in Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

On the other hand, the death of Augustine Ilodibe Jr. was announced by the family, courtesy of the deceased brother, Obinna Ilodibe. Augustine Ilodibe Jr also passed away in a Lagos medical facility, on 4 January. He was a 42-year-old husband, father, brother, uncle, and son.

According to reports from the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), the number of infected Nigerians continues to increase on a daily basis, with Lagos and Abuja being the places most affected by the pandemic. The late Dr. Haroun Hamzat and Augustine Ilodibe Jr., are only the first casualties of the virus with incredible backgrounds.

In other news, folks are preparing for how best to manage their lives, health and household economies as the NCDC records increasing trends of infection all over Nigeria. The deaths of Hamzat and Ilodibe have roused folks from sleep and plunged them, Lagosians especially, into unease and fear.

