Army Redeploys 1000 Senior Officers in Major Shake-up

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army Headquarters yesterday approved the redeployment of over 1000 senior officers across military formations in the country.

The affected officers include Major Generals, Brigadier-Generals, Colonels, Lieutenant Colonels, Majors, and Captains.

A statement issued last night by Army Spokesman, Brigadier-General Sagir Musa, said the postings, which were approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, was a routine exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater performance and effectiveness.

Details of the new postings and appointments showed that Major General FO Agugo was moved from Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Corps, Apapa, Lagos, to Defence Headquarters Department of Communications as Chief of Defence Communications. Major General M Mohammed was moved from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, to Pronto Tech Nigeria Limited and appointed Managing Director.

Maj Gen AR Owolabi moved from Defence Headquarters, Abuja, (Department of Communications) to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Corps as Commander.

Major General A Bande is to remain as General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto, while Major General E Akerejola moves from Army Headquarters Department of Logistics to Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin, as Commandant, and Major General UM Mohammed remains in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Special Adviser, Nigerian Army University, Biu, and Vice Chairman, Nigerian Army Property Limited, Abuja.

Others include Major General CV Eze, who moves from Office of the Chief of Army Staff (Nigerian Army Special Projects) to Army Headquarters, Department of Army Logistics, and appointed Director, Engineering Services; Major General OF Azinta moves from Defence Space Agency, Abuja, to Defence Headquarters as Director, Psychological Warfare; Major General AM Dauda from National Defence College, Abuja, to Army Headquarters, Department of Policy and Plans, and appointed Director Policy; Major General AL Dusu from Army Headquarters, Department of Policy and Plans to Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Kachia, and appointed Commandant.

Major General H Ahmed from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police remains as Provost Marshal (Army).

Redeployed also are Major General TA Gagariga from Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Kachia, to Defence Space Agency, Abuja, appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Space Agency; and Major General JO Iwara from Army Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation to Department of Army Logistics, and appointed Director of Logistics Planning.

Major General PI Eze is to remain at Headquarters, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, as Theatre Logistics Component Commander; Major General OO Oluyede to remain in Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Damaturu, as Commander; Major General BR Sinjen to remain in Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations, Abuja, as Director Operations; Major General R Abubakar to remain in Defence Headquarters as Defence Liaison Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

Major General OO Soyele was redeployed from Defence Headquarters, Abuja, to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, as Senior Research Fellow.

Major General AK Ibrahim is to remain in Headquarters 7 Division/ Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, as General Officer Commanding/Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole; Major General SI Igbinomwanhia to remain in Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, Monguno, as Commander; and Major General IM Jallo moves from Headquarters 63 Brigade, Asaba, to Headquarters 6 Division, Port Harcourt, appointed General Officer Commanding.

Similarly, Brigadier General AIM Lapai was moved from 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support), Onitsha, to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Kontogora, and appointed Director, Field Defence; Brigadier General Kawugana moved from Warrant Officers’ Academy, Jaji, to Headquarters 9 Brigade, Ikeja, and was appointed Commander; Brigadier General MO Jimoh moved from Defence Headquarters to Defence Space Agency, Abuja, and was made Deputy Director, Launch Vehicle Systems; and Brigadier General MA Bolarinwa moved from Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin, to Defence Headquarters (Annex), Lagos, and was appointed Deputy Director, Supply.

Brigadier General SM Uba is to remain in 401 Special Forces’ Brigade as Commander; while Brigadier General WM Dangana moves from Army War College Nigeria, Abuja, to 3 Division Garrison, Jos, as Commander. Brigadier General AGL Haruna would remain in 7 Division Garrison, Maiduguri, as Commander, while Brigadier General AM Garba moves from Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, to Headquarters 23 Brigade, Yola, as Commander; and Brigade General AG Laka moves from Army War College Nigeria, Abuja, to Nigerian Army Operations Centre, Abuja, and as Coordinator.

Brigadier General IA Ajose moves from Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, to 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, as Chief of Staff; Brigadier General DK Zirkushu moves from Headquarters 1 Brigade, Gusau, to Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, as Commander; Brigadier General M Ibrahim moves from Operation Safe Corridor, Gombe, to 14 Brigade, Ohafia, as Commander; Brigadier General A Idris moves from Army Headquarters Department of Administration Army to Headquarters 63 Brigade, Asaba, as Commander; and Brigadier General RT Utsaha moves from 34 Brigade Garrison, Owerri, to 32 Brigade, Akure, and is appointed Commander.

Brigadier General MA Sadiq moves from Headquarters Operation Delta Safe, Yenagoa, to Headquarters 4 Brigade, Benin, and is appointed Commander; Brigadier General IH Daniel moves from 304 Artillery Regiment, Maiduguri, to 34 Brigade Garrison, Owerri, as Commander; and Brigadier General EO Ojabo moves from Defence Headquarters, Abuja, to 81 Division Garrison, Lagos, as Commander.

Brigadier General SS Tilawan is to remain at Headquarters 5 Brigade as Commander.

Others affected include Colonel FD Babatunde from Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos, to Headquarters Operation SAFE HAVEN, Jos, appointed Sector Commander; Colonel OJ Majebi from Operation SAFE HAVEN, Jos, to 31 Brigade Garrison, Minna, appointed Commander; Colonel JC Mbanefo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to 301 Artillery Regiment (General Support), and appointed Commander; and Colonel MA Maaji from Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, to 4 Operation Delta Safe and appointed Commander.

The statement said all the postings and appointments took effect from January 18, 2021.

“While wishing all the officers well in their respective appointments, the Chief of Army Staff enjoins them to take their new responsibilities and appointments seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the nation and the service,” it said.

