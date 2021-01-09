NGO Rolls-out Empowerment Initiatives

By Omolabake Fasogbon

A non-profit organisation, Glorycloud Global Outreach, has restated its commitment to societal growth just as its unveiled initiatives targeting societal growth and development.

Speaking while unveiling the programme, President of the organisation, Rev. Sunday ’Yinka Adebiyi, stated that empowering individuals with lifelong skills

has always been at the centre of the organisation’s objectives.

He said in addition to fulfilling the organisation’s pledge of giving back to the society, such initiatives are considered economy drivers producing multiple effects.

He said as part of the organisation’s programmes was a two-week skill acquisition programme set to kick -off next Monday.

“Participants will be trained on catering, fashion design, web design and digital marketing, makeup & gele tieing,to mention a few in Eruwa, Oyo state.

“So far, over 400 have registered for the exercise and they are expected to undergo intense practical training after which a graduation cermony will be conducted and certificates awarded.”

Adebiyi disclosed further that the organisation will be commissioning a Dream Centre i.e a media/viewing centre where motivational and inspiring movies will be aired from time to time.

“ We will also be handing over of a Borehole facility to Idi-ata community in Oyo state, to enhance productivity among the indigenes”, he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

