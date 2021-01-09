Kogi CJ Charges New Magistrates, Area Judges on Good Conduct

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Henry Olusiyi has charged the newly appointed Magistrates and Senior Area Court Judges to always uphold the tenants of the oaths they took during the cause of discharging their duties.

Justice Olusiyi who gave the charged on Friday during the inauguration of eight magistrates and two Senior Area Court Judges at the State High Court premises in Lokoja, Kogi State. The Chief Judge who will be retiring from service next week Monday, warned the new judges that they are in charge of their courts and they should not allow any infraction to derail them from the oath they took to deliver justice without fear or favour.

“You should be faithful to the oath you have taken, it is a vow that you should take serious at all times. Also remember that Justice is about the discovery of truth and you should endeavour to know the truth so that you can do the right thing.

“You have taken oat of office and oath of allegiance and you should ensure that it is binding on you because it is not reversible. Oath should be a constant reminder of your duties and you are expected to be guided by the fear of God at all time so that you don’t go astray.”

Justice Olusiyi who stated that the work of adjudication is the work that put Judges in the class of God, urged every Judges in the state to always remember that they are playing the role of God almighty and as such they should not allow external influence to distract them from doing the right thing as spelt out by the law.

Responding on behalf of other newly appointed Judges, Joseph Ajesola a Chief Magistrate 1 thank the Chief Judge for finding them worthy of appointment and promised that they would uphold the oath they have taken to discharge their duties creditably , assuring that they would never do any thing that would tarnish the image of the Kogi State Judiciary.

Joseph Ajesola and Eleojo Habibatu Audu appointed as Chief Magistrate 1 while Rekiya Ameadi and Ipinera Felix Sunday are appointed as Senior Magistrate 1 and Avazi Juliana Ohunene appointed as Senior Magistrate II.

Other are Owonibi Olayemi , Ademu Fatimat both appointed as Magistrate II just as Salihu Ometere Rafatu appointed as Magistrate 1 while Olusegun Victoria Abosede and Olowosegun Yemisi Lucy are appointed as Senior Area Court I and II respectively.

