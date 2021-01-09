I Won’t Attend Your Inauguration, Trump Tells Biden

•President-elect says ‘It’s a good thing’

President Donald Trump of the United States yesterday said he would not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021.

He said this a day after Biden’s Electoral College win was certified by a joint session of the US Congress.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The US President had earlier issued a broadcast saying he’s now focused on delivering a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.

He also addressed the invasion of the US Capitol by his supporters who were egged on by his claims of widespread voter fraud in the election of November 3, 2020.

Trump said: “I’ll like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and Federal Law Enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order.

“The demonstrators who infiltrated the nation’s Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.

“We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. Now temper must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America.

“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to content the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend America’s democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.

“Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensure a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.

“2020 has been a challenging time for our people. A menacing pandemic has abandoned the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their homes, damaged our economy and claimed countless lives.

“To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime and to all of my wonderful supporters. I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning. Thank you and God bless America.”

Biden Responds to Trump

President-elect Joe Biden described as “a good thing”, the disclosure by incumbent President Donald Trump that he won’t attend his successor’s inauguration on January 20.

Biden, however, said Vice-President Mike Pence is “welcome” at his inauguration, saying it will be a “honour’ to have him at the event.

The Democrat challenger also refused to weigh in on moves to impeach Trump, saying the matter was up to Congress.

“What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide,” he told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, two days after Trump encouraged a mob of supporters to march on Congress.

“We’re going to do our job and Congress can decide how to proceed,” he said.

He said Trump’s conduct on Wednesday showed how “thoroughly unfit for office he is”, adding that some Republican lawmakers felt really ashamed of Trump’s conduct this week.

Trump’s supporters had invaded Capitol during a joint session of Congress held to certify the electoral victory of Biden.

