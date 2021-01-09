Eight Docked in Ekiti for Alleged Arson, Stealing

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

No fewer than eight persons were, yesterday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged arson attack on police stations and stealing, among others during the EndSARS protest.

The defendants, who are all residents of Ikere Ekiti are: Olatayo Abiodun, 25, (m) Olaoye Toyin, 23, (F) Fasoroti Ifedayo, 25, (m) Ojo Idowu, 18, (m), Adetayo Damola, 20, Owolabi Oluwaseun,21, Ajewole Ojo, 21, and Moses Ifianyi, 20.

They were slammed with four-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony, willful damage, arson on police stations and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on October ,20, 2020, in Ikere-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendants during ENDSARs protest, conspired among themselves to commit felony, willful damaged, arson on two police stations and barracks in the town.

He also alleged that the defendants damaged the exhibit apartment and stole the following items; one AK 47 rifle, gas cylinders, standing fans, and a plasma television set.

Other items stolen were; Dane gun, laptop computers and other registered exhibits.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 516, 451(b), 443(a) and 390(4) (f) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The court didn’t take the pleas of the defendants.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adefumike Anoma, ordered the remand of the defendants at the Correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until February 9, 2021, for mentioning.

