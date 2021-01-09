COVID-19: FG Cancels NDLEA Recruitment Exercise

Chinedu Eze

The federal government has canceled the recruitment exercise for fresh cadets into the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), scheduled to begin tomorrow January 10 and last till 23rd at their training facility in Jos, Plateau State.

An earlier statement by the Spokesman of the agency and Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN), Jonah Achema, had directed the candidates, numbering 5,000, to appear at the agency’s academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

“All candidates are to visit the Agency website www.ndlea.gov.org for the list, while those shortlisted have also been contacted via E-mail and SMS,” NDLEA said.

However, the arrangement was countered by the federal government, which said there was need to protect people from the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement last night by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN), said, “The attention of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has been drawn to the fact that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has directed a total of 5,000 candidates to appear at the Agency’s Academy, Citadel Counter-Narcotics Nigeria, Katton-Rikkos, Jos, Plateau State for the screening and documentation exercise between January 10 and 23, 2021 at 0900 hours daily.

“It is not in doubt that the exercise is long overdue and necessary for the actualization of the agency’s mandate, however, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice notes that the timing is ill-advised and inappropriate given the current and alarming wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

“In view of the foregoing, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation has directed that the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN) to seek clarification/advice from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the public health implications of such an exercise especially as it relates to the adequacy/possibility of strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by 5000 applicants at this time of the nation’s health emergency.

“Considering the above, Malami directed the Chairman of the NDLEA to stay further action on this matter pending the receipt of clarification/advice from the Presidential Task Force.

“The Chairman was further requested to notify the applicants of this development accordingly.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

