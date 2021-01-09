By Azuka Ogujiuba

The Aiteo Praise in The City 2020 Concert is an annual end-of-year family gospel event, featuring gospel artistes and popular gospel ministers on the same stage in Lagos.

Benedict Peters, the chairman and founder Aiteo Group, one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil producing firm, uses this event to assemble people to glorify God for all he has done for them throughout the year. Peters is a staunch Christian and a philanthropist.

This year’s concert was held at The Blessed House International Church Mende, Maryland Lagos on December 26, 2020 and it featured Onosariyo, Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Ministerguc, Bigbolaji, GUC, Eben, Efenathan, Frank Edward’s, Chinyereudoma, Beejay Sax, and a host of other amazing gospel artistes.

The event was hosted by Titi Oyinsan and her husband Oscar Oyinsan. The highlight of the event was when Pastor Jerry Eze of NSPPD preached about how healing is a personal decision. He also emphasized on total submission to God.

The next minister of God who took over the pulpit was Apostle Joshua Selma who vibrated the atmosphere with his teaching of the gospel and a lot of souls were won for God.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

