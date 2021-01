Goddy Egene

The Board of Directors of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc met yesterday to consider the proposal to raise fresh equity capital.

However, details of the proposal are yet to be ascertained, sources said the equity capital raise would be through rights issue.

The fund raising is believed to be part of the strategies to reposition the company to play greater roles in the healthcare industry, deliver better returns on investment to shareholders.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram