AIB Staff Urged to Sustain Service Delivery

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has urged its members of staff not to relent in pursuing excellence while delivering the Bureau’s mandate of investigating air mishaps with the aim of ensuring continuous safety of air transport in Nigeria.

The Commissioner of the Bureau, Akin Olateru, who said this while delivering a speech in celebration of the New Year, 2021, stated that he was pleased with the Bureau’s performance in 2020 despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He gave accolades to the staff for their various contributions.

Olateru, however, said they must all intensify efforts to continuously build a world class and enviable institution while ensuring that focus, diligence and integrity remain their watchwords as they carry out their various duties.

He also called for intra-department and inter-department cooperation and teamwork within the organisation as each unit is important to the success of the organisation.

“Self-evaluation and self-improvement are also very important, as this is essential in ensuring everyone has a better understanding of the role they play within the organisation and how they can improve themselves to ensure continuous excellence in their service delivery, as required by our industry,” he added.

The Commissioner, assured that personnel development and welfare, as well as the refinement of our procedures and processes will remain a priority to his administration.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

