Report Predicts Use of Intelligent Connected Machines by 2030

The tenth edition of the Ericsson ConsumerLab 10 Hot Consumer Trends report has highlighted consumer predictions about the various roles that connected intelligent machines could take on going forward.

According to the report, “At Ericsson Research, our vision is that advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cellular communications technology will enable connected intelligent machines to securely communicate across the networks of tomorrow. In the process, they could make the world more responsive to consumer needs than ever before, given that consumers predict intelligent connectivity to enable services that go way beyond the mobile broadband experiences of today.

“Based on long-standing global trend research, the ConsumerLab 10 Hot Consumer Trends 2030 report represents the expectations and predictions of 50 million early technology adopters across 15 major cities.”

The report showed that respondents rated 112 connected intelligent machine concepts, ranging from a human-centered to a more rational perspective. The result is an overview of the 10 roles consumers expect connected intelligent machines to take in everyday life by 2030. Each trend in the report depicts a specific role that such machines could take.

Analysing the report, Head of Research Agenda, Ericsson Consumer and IndustryLab, and author of the report, Dr. Michael Björn, said: “I was surprised to see that consumer expectations on smarter connectivity are higher than for any other connected intelligent machine type. The Connectivity Gofers trend includes predictions that devices will intelligently adapt to any signal, with use of cellular, Wi-Fi and fixed connectivity being seamless, as well as smart signal locators that guide users to spots with optimal coverage even in crowded areas.”

According to Björn, “This points to opportunities for 5G service providers to gradually extend intelligent networks to cover a whole range of new services for their customers, and each of the machine roles we present in this report could be seen as a whole new service area.”

The Community Bots trend, for example, highlights the role machine intelligence could take in providing much needed community services.

“The explainers puts forward the idea that all connected devices need to be able to explain themselves to users, and Sustainability bots focuses on the increased need for localized intelligent climate advice going forward.

“What all of these potential services have in common is that they rely on intelligently communicating across devices and thus puts the networking aspect even more in the front seat than today,” Björn further said.

Consumers expect connected technology to become more flexible and interactive going forward and see devices enabling more pro-active, and even creative choices in a wide range of everyday life situations by 2030.

The 10 Hot Consumer Trends for 2030, as listed by the report, indicated 76 per cent of consumers predicted there will be intelligent posture-supporting suits; three-quarters believed that privacy guardians would help fool surveillance cameras and block electronic snooping; 78 percent believed electronic watchdog services will alert neighborhood allies to any trespassers; and 82 per cent believed devices will share data and warn about local rain torrents or heat blasts.

