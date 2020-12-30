Prudential Zenith Life Beats NAICOM’s Recapitalisation Deadline

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance said it has raised its authorised share capital to N5 billion, surpassing the new minimum capital requirement of N4 billion set by the industry regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Speaking on the company’s recapitalisation achievement, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chuks Igumbor, was quoted in a statement yesterday to have said: “We have met and exceeded the minimum requirement of the December 31st, 2020 deadline set by NAICOM and we are positioned to meet the additional capital requirement of N8 billion well ahead of the September 30th, 2021 deadline.”

He added that: “This seamless recapitalisation effort is hinged on the enormous financial strength and support from our key shareholders. With this, the firm is poised to emerge stronger with greater capability to serve our esteemed customers and to continue to grow the business.”

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited is part of Prudential Plc, one of the oldest and most strongly capitalised life insurance companies in the world. It provides a range of insurance and investment-linked savings products designed to suit corporate and individual customers’ budgets.

The company seeks to remove uncertainty from life’s big events, providing customers with the freedom to face the future with greater confidence.

It is also committed to meeting the long-term savings and protection needs of families and businesses in Nigeria. Whether someone is starting a family, saving for a child’s education, or planning for old age, Prudential Zenith Life provides customers with financial “peace of mind.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

