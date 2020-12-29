Nigeria Records 10 Deaths, 397 New COVID-19 Cases

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Nigeria on Monday recorded a total of 397 new COVID-19 infections in sixteen states.

Figures reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on it’s website showed that the country on December 28 recorded 397 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

The latest report also indicated that till date, 84811 cases had been confirmed, while 71357 cases were discharged.

It said that 1264 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory as a result of covid-19 since the outbreak of the disease.

The 397 new cases were reported from 18 states- Lagos (144), Plateau (83), Kaduna (48), Adamawa (36), Rivers (22), Oyo (16), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (7), Sokoto (7), FCT (5), Kano (5), Edo (4), Jigawa (3), Ogun (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Niger (1) , Bauchi (1), and Zamfara (1).

