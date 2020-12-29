Lilvera Group Bags Award

Lilvera Group, a consultancy firm focused on integrated marketing communication has won the 2020 Africa Finance Award for the ‘Most Customer Focused Experiential Marketing category.

Lilvera Nigeria was presented with the most customer focused experiential marketing award at the ninth edition of the award held in Lagos, recently.

After receiving the award, the Lilvera Nigeria Chief Ideas Officer, Buchi Johnson thanked the organisers, saying: “this is the testament to the fact that the company has done well in 2020 that is known to be the most difficult year.”

He said, “We are honoured by this award considering that there are so many fantastic experiential marketing with good customer tractions in Africa. We have been favored by winning the 2020 the most customer focused experiential company award. Don’t forget this has been the craziest year for business,” he quipped.

Johnson, who believed that the honour has place a burden on the company’s shoulder to continuously deliver on its core mandates, however dedicated the award top his clients that have showed unflinching supports to his craft and firm’s ability to deliver at all times.

The Chief Ideas Officer stated that without the team at Lilvera Nigeria, the honour would have been elusive.

“I think apart from our clients, the team at Lilvera Nigeria has consistently put in the shift to get us to where we are today. Their efforts are the reason we win this award and without them this wouldn’t have become possible,” he said.

On the importance of the award to the company, Johnson, who said the firm’s theme this year was to integrate believing that the Africa Finance Award would spur the company to continue to integrate, “listen more to the clients, become more aware of its environment and consistently see customers as the king.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

