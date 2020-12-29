‘Chevron, NNPC JV Contributed N7bn to Ijaw Communities’ Devt in 15 Years’

By Sylvester Idowu

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the Nigeria National Petroleum Development Company(NNPC)/Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) Joint Venture disclosed that it has contributed over N7 billion to the Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF) since its creation in 2005.

The General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) of CNL, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, made the disclosure during the 10th Annual General Meeting of EGCDF at Effurun near Warri, Delta State, recently.

Brikinn, who was represented by Mr. Sam Daibo, Area Manager, Field Operations, said the contribution was a manifestation of CNL/NNPC JV commitment to the terms of the Global Memorandum of Understandings (GMoU) between it and the Foundation.

While imploring the people of the two communities to embrace dialogue in resolving issues, Brikinn noted that the benefits of the GMoU could only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace that was conducive for business activities.

“Since inception in 2005, the NNPC/ Chevron Joint Venture has contributed over N7 billion to the EGCDF. Successive Regional Development Committee (RDC) leadership used the fund for implementing various infrastructural and non-infrastructural projects.

“Chevron will continue to provide support to ensure that we achieved sustainable development for the people. This is a tough time for the oil and gas industry globally. Nevertheless, Chevron takes its role as a corporate citizen in Nigeria seriously and remain active in many projects that promote health, education and economic development”, he said.

Brinkinn sought for more cooperation from all stakeholders as the company takes steps to ensure the sustainability of the business in the face of the current business challenges.

He thanked the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for creating the enabling environment for the GMoU to succeed.

He also thanked the various traditional rulers, community leaders and members of EGCDF for their hard work, dedication and support toward actualising the objectives of the GMoU.

Also, Chairman of the EGCDF, Mr. Jude Ukori, said despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation was able to make remarkable progress and achievement in 2020.

He said that under the 2019/2020 New Project Circle, the Foundation awarded a total of 17 projects to contractors nominated by the communities after a competitively bidding process.

“Apart from our infrastructural projects which indeed have dynamically transformed the architectural outlook and aesthetics of our communities.

“The Foundation also runs chains of non-infrastructural programs designed to build the capacity of the indigenes. This programs include scholarship, skill acquisition and micro- credit scheme”, he said.

The Delta State Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr. Emman Amgbaduba, urged the people to continue to embrace peace and dialogue adding “When the issue is beyond you, you can meet the government and we will intervene”.

The General Secretary of EGCDF, Sheriff Mulade, said this year’s AGM was designed to celebrate and thank God for keeping them alive amidst the Covid-19.

He said in spite of challenges faced in 2020, the foundation had succeeded remarkably in engraving her name in the minds of the people.

