Bandits Kill Vigilante Leader, Abduct Eight in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Sunday night, reportedly killed the leader of a vigilante group in Maigora town in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, Malam Ummaru Balli.

The bandits also allegedly abducted eight persons during the attack which took place in Rimi village in Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that Mallam Balli had led other vigilante members to Rimi to tackle the bandits operating there on that night.

Residents further disclosed that the vigilante group engaged the bandits in a gun duel leading to the death of Mallam Balli.

The bandits reportedly left for the forest with the eight abducted victims.

Balli has since been buried according to Muslim rites.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, was yet to react to the incident.

Governor Aminu Masari’s Special Adviser on Security, Mallam Ibrahim Katsina, did not pick his calls and was yet to respond to the text message sent to him.

