Bali was an Epitome of Humility Integrity, Says Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has described the late former Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff, General Domkat Bali, as an epitome of humility, courage and integrity.

Lalong added that throughout his lifetime, Bali demonstrated discipline, commitment, diligence and valour in his duties where he rose to the peak of his career retiring as a four-star General.

The governor made the remark at the funeral service for the General held at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Jos before his body was conveyed to Langtang for burial.

He emphasised that Bali’s most cherished virtue which he always displayed even at the last moments was integrity.

Lalong said: “He was a man who had a lot of opportunities in life but was never arrogant or haughty; he remained principled, steadfast and truthful in his dealings. Indeed he brought pride to Plateau State as a worthy son who accomplished a lot in his service to the nation. The state will miss him.”

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, in his remarks, said the nation and the Armed Forces are grateful for the service of Gen. Bali who gave his best to protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Widow of Gen. Bali, Esther and her children paid tribute to the late General whom they described as a friend, mentor, father and husband who sacrificed so much for the family and the nation as a whole.

In a sermon, COCIN Vice President, Rev. Dr. Obed Dashan, said the life of the late General should motivate those still living to submit their lives to Jesus Christ in order to gain eternity just as late Bali did when he accepted salvation.

He also reminded the congregation to always prepare for death which is inevitable and can come at the time least expected.

