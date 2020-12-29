Anaege: Exchange Rate Shouldn’t Bother Real Estate Investors

A real estate firm, Sohana Realty, recently showcased a portfolio of property abroad and in Nigeria to drive confidence of existing clients and prospects in latent profitability of their chosen investments. The Managing Director of Sohana Realty, Henry S. Anaege tells Bennett Oghifo investors should not worry much about the Dollar/Naira exchange rate

Tell us about your real estate background

Henry S. Anaege is a licensed Real estate professional in the United States with a great passion for African real estate. He went on to become a broker/managing partner in a real estate development startup that grew into multi-billionaire company in Africa in a short span of three years, an accomplishment he is most proud of. It is this same penchant for providing creative real estate solutions he continually bring to every transaction.

A Member of the NAR and HAR in the United States of Certified International and Luxury Real Estate Expert, with Bachelors degree in Linguistics from University of Lagos. Tenacious and highly optimistic, He strongly believes in philanthropy ,African heritage and the course to changing the narrative/ perception of Nigerians in diaspora about nigeria and africa at large through innovative business ideas and leveraging technology. To unwind he enjoys jazz music travelling and reading.

What’s the current open house in Nigeria about?

We hosted Master developer SOHBA from Dubai here in Lagos. The whole idea is to help our existing clients or new prospects looking to diversify their real estate portfolio, invest offshore. In light of the present situation and so much instability with the Dollar/Naira exchange rate, investors are becoming worried about the future of their investments. We see the need to help.

What projects are you marketing?

We are currently selling the Creek Vista G8 development in Mohamed bin Rashid City Dubai. Also we have a lot of inventory for our local market here in Lagos, Abuja and Eastern Nigeria.

My real estate portfolio after three years in business

I am grateful for the journey thus far and glad to have accomplished so much in a short time. I started doing real estate from my first home sale in Lagos when I visited from the United States. Afterward, I went ahead to get licensed in the United States, and joined an African real estate startup which we grew into a multi-billionaire company in a short span of three years. Currently, we have various real estate investments within Lagos and the United States being managed for our investors and partners. We are working towards expanding into construction and offering flexible payment plans to enable our people achieve their dreams of homeownership.

What’s the ROI like with your projects What can tilt prospective buyers your way, considering the stiff competition out there in a depressed economy?

Our investment opportunities are quite tailored to each investor. Before we work with any prospect we like to understand their objectives and goals. Real estate investing is quite different from buying a personal residence because the return on investment (ROI) has to make sense for the investor. At Sohana our team of experts is quite knowledgeable and experienced to best assist.

