Order EFCC to Vacate Tompolo’s Property, Unfreeze Accounts, Group Tells Buhari

Sylvester Idown in Warri

A militant group, the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene in the alleged refusal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to vacate the property of Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo and unfreeze his accounts.

The group, in an electronic mail statement yesterday by its Coordinator, ‘General’ Izon Ebi, said the appeal became necessary to avoid the development snowballing into another round of unrest and agitations in the Niger Delta region.

The 21st CYNDAC said it was disheartening and provocative for the EFCC to refuse to obey a valid court decision of discharging and acquitting Tompolo of wrongdoings.

It said the alleged unjust treatment being meted out to Tompolo and his family by the EFCC and other Federal Government agencies was the height of oppression taken too far on one of the illustrious, beloved and most respected leaders in the Niger Delta.

The group said the Ijaw nation and the youths of the Niger Delta would no longer fold their arms and watch a good and highly respected leader being unjustly framed up politically and descended upon with federal might by perceived enemies of the region.

The 21st CYNDAC said: “We are therefore calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly intervene to show that he means well for the Niger Delta and its people as promised in the just concluded roundtable discussion between governors from the region, traditional rulers and stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to douse tensions and reassure Niger Deltans that without peace there will be no meaningful development.

“After 30 days of this appeal, we shall have no choice but to mobilise youths and women to occupy Tompolo’s properties to enable the workers that are out of jobs as a result of the seal off of his properties to resume work immediately for them to be able to fend for their families.

“The peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta can be greatly attributed to Tompolo’s efforts and commitment to maintain peace. Therefore, the onus lies on the Federal Government to do the needful.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

