Ogun CAN Begs Abiodun to Lift Ban on Cross-over Services

* Says churches comply with

COVID-19 protocols

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday pleaded with the state government to lift the ban on Christians’ traditional Cross-over Night, to usher in the New Year.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had last week given the suspension order on the annual Crossover Night programme, amid the meteoric rise in COVD-19 cases nationwide.

The governor also banned all forms of carnival or large gathering that could raise the Coronavirus curve.

But after a marathon meeting in Abeokuta yesterday, the CAN leadership noted that the state government could still rescind the ban order while the churches are made to comply with COVID-19 protocols, during respective cross-over services.

In a letter to Governor Abiodun, titled, ‘A Passionate Appeal for the Observance of Cross-over Night’, signed by the Ogun CAN chairman, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, the body said it had been bombarded with calls by various churches, to help wade in.

Akin-Akinsanya, in the letter, stated, “In view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and its consequent restrictions on religious activities across the state, there have been so much calls and appeals by the church leaders for the observance of Cross-Over Night on 31st December, 2020.

“To this end, I hereby write on behalf of the leadership and entire structure of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State, to solicit for the indulgence of Your Excellency to allow for the observance of the Cross-Night among the churches in Ogun State, just as it is, in our neighbouring Lagos State.

The CAN chairman, however, assured that the churches would comply with the COVID-19 protocols, under its his watch.

He thus requested, “that churches be allowed to start the Cross-over Night Service by 10:30p.m. on December 31, 2020 and end it by 12:15a.m. on January 1, 2021”.

His other pleas are, “that the worshippers be allowed movement back to their places of abode between 12:15a.m. and 1a.m. on January 1, 2021”; and “that the churches shall put in place and observe all the necessary COVID-19 protocols as released by the government”.

“The Church of Christ in Ogun State shall be very happy and grateful to His Excellency for granting this request,” he appealed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

