Covid-19: Oba of Benin Cancels Annual Thanksgiving

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In view of the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has cancelled the annual thanksgiving service usually observed by him to round off the Igue (Ugie) Festival.

The Igue festival is celebrated by the Binis and it is celebrated every December by the reigning Oba and his subjects to mark the end of the year and to usher in the new year and as a thanksgiving for the outgoing one.

However, this year’s cancellation was contained in a statement yesterday by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor.

According to the statement, “The Benin Traditional Council wishes to inform the general public that the worship at Holy Arousa Church by His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin on Sunday, December 27, 2020, has been cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19.”

The statement, however, invited the general public to worship at the church with Oba Ewuare II as part of the celebration of the annual festival.

