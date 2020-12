Senate Confirms HYPADEC Nominees

By Chuks Okocha

The Senate has confirmed eight nominees to the Governing Council of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC).

The nominees were confirmed after the consideration of a report of the Senate Committee on Power.

Those confirmed are Hon. Ityav Joseph Tarfa (Benue), chairman; Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed Yelwa (Kebbi), managing director; Alhaji Isa Ozi Salami (Kogi), member; Taoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara), member; Hon. Mikail Al-Amin Bmitosahi (Niger), member; Dr. Saleh Mohammed Galadima Kanam (Plateau), member; Aminu Mohamed Ganda (Sokoto), member, and Chief Utum Ubi Eteng (Cross River), member.

The Chairman of the committee, Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East), in his presentation, recalled that the nominations were made by President Muhammadu Buhari pursuant to Section 3(1) of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (Establishment) Act, 2018, as amended.

He added that the committee, during the screening of the nominees, found them to be qualified and experienced to be appointed as chairman, managing director and members of the Governing Council of HYPADEC.

The federal lawmaker, however, disclosed that the committee received a petition against the Kogi and Kwara States nominees from ‘Concerned Stakeholders of HYPADEC Communities’.

According to Suswam, “After a careful consideration of the petition, the committee found it to be baseless and of no consequence to the confirmation of the nominees.

“Also, a letter of recommendation was received from His Royal Highness, the Oba of Jebba, supporting the nomination of the Kwara State nominee.”

