SAHCO Assures on Capacity to Handle Temperature Sensitive Cargo

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has said it has the capacity to convey high volumes of items at specified and required temperature because it now has a total of seven cold rooms and freezers fitted with the latest technology to adapt the required temperature for any cargo.

The company said in a statement that with experienced well-trained staff to handle pharmaceuticals, it had been positioned to handle the COVID-19 vaccine, which distribution has already started.

“These freezers and cold rooms which can be used as hub for cargo from up to 12 to 15 aircrafts pallets each are equipped with temperature and data loggers which makes it easy for specified logging of the right temperature.

“The data loggers capture temperature at all areas individually unlike the conventional cold rooms that takes temperature of everything at once. These data loggers are closely monitored by trained staff so as to prevent any anomalies in the temperature readings.

“The cold storage facility has different temperature that ranges from; +2 degrees Celsius to + 8 degrees Celsius, -2 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, +15 degrees Celsius to +25 degrees Celsius, +2 degrees Celsius to +5 degrees Celsius,” the handling company said in a statement.

It also added, “Our freezers are below zero degree Celsius while our cold rooms are above zero degree Celsius. SAHCO’s largest cold-room is 118.9 square meters and the cubic volume is 630.17 cubic meters while the smallest cold-room is 58.5 square meter and 5.3m high, cubic volume is 310.05 cubic meters. This makes SAHCO the only Ground Handler capable of handling temperature sensitive cargo of this capacity.”

In addition, SAHCO said it provides effective transit ground handling services to client airlines through the company’s ultra-modern transit warehouse, which is also equipped with an effective cold-room that regulates perishables at their required specified temperature to avoid denaturing. The transit warehouse is built solely to serve Airlines from West Africa for the purpose of transiting their perishables to Europe through Lagos, Nigeria.

