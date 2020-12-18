Protest: House Committee Chairman on Disabilities Calls for Calmness

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities and Special Needs, Hon. Miriam Onuoha, has urged persons with disability to remain calm as urgent attention would be channelled towards their demands.

Onuoha’s call for calmness was based on the protest against marginalisation staged on by persons with disabilities who came in their large numbers from Niger Delta to the National Assembly.

The lawmaker in a statement issued yesterday said the National Assembly was already acting on their demands which necessitated the Speaker’s decision to create this committee two weeks ago because of his special interest in the rights and welfare of people living with disabilities.

She said: “I urge the protesters to remain calm as the good times are here now with the speaker and leadership of the House of Representatives appointing a Chairman For persons with disability and special needs.

“We will work harmoniously to resolve the current impasse and grievances expressed today. I want to assure you of my desire and that of the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency meet with your enlarged groups soonest,” Onuoha said

