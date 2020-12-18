Ethiopian Appoints New GM for Nigeria

Ethiopian Airlines has appointed Mr. Shimeles Arage as its new General Manager in Nigeria. He took over from Mrs. Firihiewot Mekonnen, who has now moved to Frankfurt, Germany as Manager.

Shimeles before his appointment was the Regional Manager, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. He once served in Equatorial Guinea and also as Director Revenue Management at the Head Office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

With a BA Degree in Economics and an MBA degree he has attended numerous aviation courses globally and in Ethiopia. A tested Manager, he comes to Nigeria with a wealth of experience. Ethiopian Airlines is one of the leading airlines in Africa with the youngest and largest fleet. It flies to Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Enugu in Nigeria with brand new A350, B787 and B777 Aircraft.

The airline has been flying to Nigeria since Independence in 1960. It was the first international airline to fly to Enugu Airport and the only international airline to fly to Kaduna Airport when Abuja Airport was closed in 2018. In addition, it was the first airline to bring the B787 Dreamliner to Nigeria as well as the first to bring an Airbus A350 to Nigeria. In December, 2017, it organised the first all-female managed flight to Nigeria.

