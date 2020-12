By Goddy Egene

Unity Bank Plc has projected gross earnings of N9.320 billion for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. In its forecast notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank said it would end the Q1 with net interest income of N6.225 billion.

Net operating income will be at N3.884 billion and operating expenses of N3.543 billion. Consequently, profit before tax will be N341 million, while profit after tax will print at N312 million.

