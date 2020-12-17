Samsung Unveils New TV

Samsung Electronics Nigeria has unveiled a new QLED television which doubles as a piece of art on the wall when it is switched off.

Launched in Lagos recently, the new QLED TV is called The Frame because it serves as a painting or picture frame wherever it is placed.

The Frame comes in exceptional aesthetic designs enabling customers to turn their TVs into a piece of elegantly framed art, enhancing their spaces and expressing style. When mounted on the wall, the new 2020 Samsung, The Frame TV, has a design that looks like a real picture frame thatblends into the living room.

Describing the television as a master piece of aesthetics, the Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Caden Chiyeon Yu, said: “The Frame TV affords customers the opportunity to unleash the artistitic creativity inherent in them. The Frame does not only offer stunning picture quality, remarkable sound performance and innovative features but, very importantly, it also helps to beautify the living space where it is mounted in ways that are effortlessly determined by the customer.”

The frame is brought to life by the high-resolution picture quality of QLED, and it is more than just a TV. It is a canvas that reflects the style of customers and what they love.

Also speaking at the launch, Head, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Nigeria, Mrs. Oluwaremilekun Adesola-Ogunsan, said: “The Frame is designed with technology that helps keep the focus on the screen and apart from bringing fine art into the homes of our customers, it is also compatible with most mobile devices. Customers will be able to enjoy their most loved videos, music and photos on the big screen when they seamlessly mirror their smartphone by simply tapping it on the Frame.”

Executive Director, Operations, SIMS Nigeria, Ike Eyisi, said: “Samsung is a brand that utilizes its transformative ideas and technologies to shape and inspire the world. It is continuously redefining the living space and entertainment of its customers. This is one of the reasons we have been in partnership for 27 years.

Customers are at the heart of what we do and I want to assure them that The Frame is very stylish and durable with peerless features.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

