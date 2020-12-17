Jonathan, Tinubu, Lawan, Gbajabiamila Extol Buhari at 78

By Chuks Okocha and Udora Orizu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu; President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78th birthday.

They wished him God’s blessings as he leads the nation.

Jonathan, in a goodwill message, acknowledged Buhari’s long-standing commitment to the country, adding that he has previously held key positions of leadership in service to Nigeria.

“I join your family, friends, political associates and all Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 78 birthday,” he said, adding: “Yours has been a record of steadfast service to our nation at different political eras; having served as a military officer, military governor, minister, head of state and now President of Nigeria.”

Lawan in his message said Buhari in all the years of his leadership of the country has shown a commitment to the unity, peace and even development of Nigeria.

He rejoiced with the president for marking the occasion in good health and good spirit.

“From the ongoing massive infrastructure projects across the country, series of programmes targeted at lifting the most vulnerable, like the social investment scheme, to the numerous bold initiatives of his government aimed at diversifying the economy, President Buhari is leveraging on his integrity and good standing with the masses to courageously guide Nigeria through a difficult phase into future prosperity,” he said.

Gbajabiamila, in a birthday message, eulogised Buhari, describing him as a father to all.

He said Buhari deserves being celebrated at 78 given his commitment to a better Nigeria for the good of the citizens.

While praying for continuous good health, God’s protection and guidance, the speaker wished the president many more fruitful years ahead.

”Nigeria and Nigerians have gained a lot from your wealth of experience and selfless service to the country and humanity in your 78-year sojourn on mother earth. As our leader, your humility, dedication to the unity of Nigeria and commitment to making the country better are unquestionable,” his stated.

Gbajabiamila said under the APC, Buhari has redefined selfless service, adding that “Nigerians should continue to support the president for there are better days ahead.”

Tinubu felicitated Buhari and called him a “true patriot who wants the best for the nation,” adding that he also joined him in that desire.

In the congratulatory statement he said: “I join with all patriotic and peace-loving Nigerians in supporting your efforts to move Nigeria forward and to find lasting solutions to the longstanding issues that have faced our nation for so long.

“You are a true patriot who wants the best for the nation and I join you in this desire. May Almighty Allah bless these efforts and support us so that at the end of the day we shall overcome and that Nigeria must stand as a prosperous and peaceful nation.”

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babjide Sanwo-Olu, joined the party, expressing the appreciation of Buhari to unity, growth and development of the country.

