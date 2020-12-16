15 Months After, Nigeria Reopens Four Land Borders

By Omololu Ogunmade

Fifteen months after the federal government shut down the country’s land borders, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday announced the immediate reopening of four of the borders with a promise to reopen others before December 31.

Briefing reporters after the 28th weekly virtual FEC meeting, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, listed those opened as Seme in the South-west, Mfun in the South-south, Ilela and Maigatari borders in the North-west

Ahmed said restrictions on importation of some commodities such as rice and other products, would however, continue.

