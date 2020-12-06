Bosun Adewale’s Love for Fellow Women

Entrepreneur and humanitarian, Bosun Adewale, deeply understands how challenging it is for women to cope with multiple tasks, yet manage to retain their sanity.

To help other women achieve work-life balance, she has unveiled ‘The Complete Woman Inspirational Planner 2021.’ Speaking on her new book, the founder of the non-governmental organisation, Guardians of Hope, said: “God inspired this planner. I cannot take credit for it. During the COVID-19 lockdown, I asked God what to do with all the free time I had and the idea came to me.

“One of the challenges facing the modern woman today is time management. Many women say they wish they had more than 24 hours in a day because so many things contend for their attention. If women don’t learn to be deliberate about time management, they would be unable to achieve their set goals.”

She added, “TCWIP is an inspirational one-year goal-setting journal which is strategically planned to be an extraordinary personal organiser with a step-by-step guide that would enable the users to achieve their set goals.

“Among other things, it contains inspiring stories shared by 12 amazing Nigerian women. It was released in September, and people have well received it.”

Bosun, who is married to the owner of The Place Restaurants, Kola Adewale, recalled how she started NGO: “I was on the quest of contributing my quota to my community when I chanced on our first beneficiary, a man named Moses Asuquo at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. I realised that some patients admitted to the hospital lost their lives because they could not afford medical bills as little as N1000. My encounter with a family who lost their child because they could not afford N1500 for tetanus injection was particularly traumatising for me.”

When asked if it was possible for women to achieve work-life balance, Adewale replied, “Honestly, I don’t think there can ever be a balance. One just has to plan one’s time, do what one can, and outsource the rest. I always give 100 per cent to each item on my to-do list. For example, I may plan to spend 15 minutes playing a car race game with my son and I would ensure he has my full attention for that period.”

