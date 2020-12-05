Total Rolls out Reward to Mark Africa’s Customers Week

By Omolabake Fasogbon.

Total Nigeria Plc., has said it would reward its customers to mark the 2020 Africa’s Customers’ Week.

According to the company, the celebration which will be observed between December 7 and 9, was one of its ways of showing appreciation to customers for being loyal and consistent to the brand.

The company, in a statement, informed that the week offered it an opportunity to pause, listen, and gather feedback from customers who have remained a pillar of support in challenging times.

It stated further, “For us, our customers are more than just customers. We value them as our partners. Great services start with small details. Our customers choose Total because we don’t just provide fuel, we are committed to offering them quality service.

“We mobilise all available talents to offer the best possible experience to our teeming customers. Whether we are talking about our employees or our customers, people are our greatest asset. We prioritise our customers’ and staff safety; we take responsibility for our sales and services across all our sales channels.

“We equally have an increased level of cleanliness/hygiene in our service stations to ensure that customers’ buying experience is always pleasurable. We prioritise the proximity of our stations and facilities in order to ease access to our products and services.

“As part of the activities for the week also, Total said it would be paying an unscheduled visit to select service stations and customer sites all over the country to reward customers with a surprise ‘Thank you gifts’.

“We will also be showcasing a bouquet of products and services offered by Total on select radio stations and via all our social media handles.

There will also be quizzes on select radio stations between December 1st and December 7th, 2020.”

The firm urged customers to visit any of its service stations to participate in any of its offerings and asked that feedback on their experiences be shared via hyperlink.

