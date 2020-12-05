Epe Community Braces up for Maiden Heritage Festival

By Omolabake Fasogbon.

Organisers of Epe Heritage Festival have said that the event would bring innovations to the entertainment industry.

Chief Executive Officer of 10Dollar Entertainment, Muyiwa Otedola, while addressing the press stated that the festival, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, would open up entertainment industry in the coastal city.

Otedola worried that the supernatural sector of the entertainment industry was not fully harnessed, despite its enormous human potential, adding that magical entertainers were limited.

The festival which is coming up on December 20, will play host to scores of supernatural artistes, comprising magicians, illusionists, contortionists and others who will display extraordinary talents to the delight of guests.

According to Otedola, more than 10,000 persons are expected to grace the one-day show that will be holding at Epe Recreation Centre, in Lagos.

“Epe Heritage Festival will be a world class supernatural and magical entertainment show in Nigeria.

“I am using this platform to showcase the talented magical entertainers to the world and bring new innovations into the entertainment industry,” he said.

He said that the show is billed to be national concert that would hold across the country. Some of the activities lined up for the festival included: magical show, supernatural displays, live performances by upcoming artistes and traditional/cultural phenomenon, amongst others.

Otedola assured that the event will hold under strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

