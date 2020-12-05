Diri Moves to Industralise Bayelsa

Agriculture was majorly the source of revenue for most countries before the industrial revolution. They have about 95% of their population engaged in agricultural production in one way or the other but all geared towards producing raw materials for consumption internally or for export by merchants. Industrialization involves the moving from a system of primary production where raw material is the focus for earning income to a stage of mass manufacturing. It includes the emergence of several industries and the use of industrial machines and technology.

It brought about an era where steam engines and other scientific methods are introduced into food production to speed up production processes and increase volume of output leading to a rise in revenue generation. This system enabled the even distribution of manpower across various area in the economy. The number of labour required in various enterprises became reduced as machines now handle majority of the task.

The use of technology in all the stages of production from land preparation, planting, post-planting practices, harvesting and processing have speed up operations in the various phases. What is remarkable here is that technology usage in agriculture birthed an era of less manpower indulging in the production of raw material and diversifying into other areas like value addition and other industry.

Industrial development increased material wealth, restructured society, and created important new schools of philosophy.

As the world count the gains and the advantage posed by the industrial revolution, African countries, even if are yet to tap into its benefits, also acknowledged its ability to bring prosperity, new jobs and better incomes for all. Despite its abundant natural resources, Africa is the poorest and most underdeveloped continent in the world. The economic underdevelopment is caused by a wide range of factors, including lack of infrastructure, colonial past, communication difficulties caused by language diversity, corrupt governments, frequent military conflicts, etc.

In other to raise the awareness of inclusive and sustainable industrialization as one of the conditions for economic growth and eradication of poverty on the African continent, the United Nations established the African industrialization day in 1989, and observed every November 20. This focuses on mobilizing the commitment of the international communities to the industrialization of African countries.

As population increases, leaders in Africa have realized the importance of industrialization and how it can provide means for earning livelihood and bringing many out of poverty, so are now embarking on several initiatives to promote development of industries. Among these leaders is the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri. Since inception, the governor has vowed to engage the unemployed in the state by creating jobs in different areas.

Governor Diri stated his mission is to create industries in all eight local governments in Bayelsa State to engage the youths in their respective LGAs, prevent rural-urban migration and curb crime and social vices in the state. A source of income for the youths and the able-bodied in the rural environment will help retain them in the area to promote the economy, support and learn from the elders who are mostly involved in farming and as well decongest the urban area.

To revamp the agricultural industry, Diri has embarked on an initiative to training the youths in various field of agriculture especially in the area of rice production, plantain plantation, fisheries and cassava production, considering the comparative advantage of the region. The training is geared towards building the capacity of Bayelsans and exposing them to modern farming techniques to properly key into the current trend in agribusiness.

In a bid to engage all, so that a high portion of the state’s manpower is not only directed to the path of producing just raw materials, the governor has said that his administration will set up industries to process and add value to the primary produce to ensure the state export finished products which is more profitable. In addition, to confirm his dedication to industrial development, he has expressed his interest in revitalizing the state-owned plastic industry to create employment.

Moreover, because technology is a major factor in business transaction and key player in globalization, Diri assented to the technology bill. Diri’s vision to industrialize Bayelsa State is largely built on agriculture, oil and gas, and other natural resources which are available in the state. Haven’t served as commissioner for youth and sports, Deputy Chief of Staff, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Member of the Federal House of Representative and distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, Senator Douye Diri can be described as a man who understands and appreciates the state of the challenge now and where the state ought to be, and surely unrelenting in seeing the dreams of the founding fathers come true.

Robinson Agaga, Yenagoa

