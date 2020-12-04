Yuletide: Anambra CP Warns Police Personnel on Adherence to Firearms Rules

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, has warned police personnel in the state to ensure strict adherence to the rules guiding the use of firearms during the yuletide.

Abang assured that the state would remain safe during the period and directed personnel to smoke out bad elements in all the black spots across the state to ensure a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A press release that was issued by the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Superintendent Haruna Mohammed, said: “In order to enhance safe and secure environment for all “Ndi Anambra” especially during this festive period, and to ensure a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. John B. Abang, has directed all Area Commanders, DPOS, PMF and other striking units in the state to intensify raids on black spots and criminal hideouts; sustain the ongoing stop and search/ tactical operation duties and night patrols in order to deny miscreants and criminal elements the opportunity to operate within the state.

“The commissioner of police equally warned police personnel including PMF /SPU attached to VIPs visiting the state during the yuletide period to adhere strictly to the rules governing use of firearms by police officers, noting that any officer found violating such order will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down procedure.”

Abang thanked the Anambra people for availing the command with useful information. This, he said, had helped in promoting safety and security in the state.

