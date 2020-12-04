Top British Don Lauds Peterside’s Book on Maritime Mgt

A British Professor, Chris Bellamy, has applauded a yet-to-be-released book published by a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr. Dakuku Peterside.

The book, “Strategic Turnaround”, he said, gives a definitive case of successful high-level change management and essential insight into the maritime sector of an emerging maritime power.

A statement by the General Manager, Safari Books Limited, Ibadan, Olayemi Onakunle, quoted Bellamy as positing that the book showcased the radical reform of the NIMASA and the entire maritime sector in Nigeria by its leaders and key stakeholders.

“The story of how strategic change was initiated, instigated, and successfully managed in the maritime sector in Nigeria has far-ranging relevance within the horn of Africa and beyond.

“This story is briefly and eloquently told in Strategic Turnaround,” Bellamy stated.

He added that the country’s maritime sector is highly significant, having Africa’s largest economy and the 24th in the world, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at about $500 billion. “Nigeria’s maritime sector is of great importance, not only for indigenous transport but potentially globally,” he noted.

He stated that being one of Nigeria’s critical cargoes, Nigeria hopes to compete with the Philippines in provision of seafarers, noting, however, that the country also faces challenges.

He praised the book for its straightforward narrative that makes it easy for every scholar to understand how Dakuku’s team applied leadership and management principles to change the maritime industry in Nigeria.

Bellamy is a professor emeritus of Maritime Security at the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom and a former professor of Military Science and doctrine at Cranfield University.

He’s also the editor-in-chief, International Journal of Maritime Crime and Security.

