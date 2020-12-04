Recare Wins Award

Cosmetics and lifestyle brand, Recare Limited has been honoured with the award of the ‘Philanthropic Beauty and Cosmetics Company of the Year’ by the CSR Reporters, a national magazine that focuses on corporate social responsibility and sustainability reporting.

At an event held in Lagos recently, Recare Limited, owners of Natures Gentle Touch, Nonstop and Hairsavvy brands that provides beauty care solutions with operations in Nigeria and South Africa was recognised for “demonstrating integrity and transparency while engaging in several corporate social responsibility interventions”.

Commenting on the award, the Finance Manager, Recare Limited, Mr. Kalu Uma, who represented the company at the award ceremony said: “This award is a vindication of the great work the team at Recare Limited led by Mr. Chika Ikenga has been doing over the years.

“It is a call for us to keep doing what we are doing right not only in producing contemporary beauty and personal style brands that inspire confidence in the African woman, but also in giving back to the society through several corporate responsibility initiatives.”

According to Uma, Recare through its cosmetics brands have made great impact in the provision of hair and scalp care solutions to African women which is seen in the growing confidence and expression of unique sense of style among the black women in Africa and in the Diaspora.

He asked consumers who are discerning and want to stand out in a crowd to choose and remain loyal to Natures Gentle Touch as it will continue to deliver quality hair and scalp solutions and other personal style brands at affordable prices.

